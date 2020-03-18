Finding your center and stopping the spread of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) Businesses across the state are getting creative when it comes to serving customers and clients.

Veterinary and doctors offices are encouraging patients to wait in their cars. Meanwhile, some fitness centers are going digital.

If you’ve ever taken a yoga class, you may be familiar with the phrase “find your center.” Well now, you can find your center online.

YogiVibes Studio in Greenville is moving class to a digital platform to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“This is such a crucial time that people need yoga. Like, this is a really important time to have some calm and grounding practices to help keep us all relaxed, calm,” said Samantha Harrison, YogiVibes, Studio Manager

That’s why she and her team will conduct their sun salutations online for at least the next two weeks. Harrison is prepared to extend the online instruction if needed.

This decision was made after government leaders ask the public to not gather in groups of 10 or more to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Well I follow a lot of other yoga studios and places around the country and I just kept seeing it happen. This is coming and we need to think about our students, think about our staff. We need to keep this safe. Before we are forced to do something lets just take action and do it now,” said Harrison

Harrison is turning this negative into a positive saying this change will help her and her staff become better instructors.

The live and On-Demand options for her clients will launch later today. She adds if this change goes well, it might become a second option in the near future.