First responders say ‘thank you’ Vidant medical staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Heroes thanking heroes.

That’s exactly what happened at Vidant Medical Center when Greenville first responders paid tribute to medical staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early in the morning, Greenville Fire/Rescue, Greenville Police, and Vidant Company Police lined up in front of the hospital.

As the medical staff switched out their shifts, they were greeted with salutes from our first responder heroes.





First responders showing their appreciation to medical workers as they switch shifts at Vidant Medical Center.

People cheered and shouted ‘thank you’ as they showed support to each other.

“We just feel like we’re in this together, and just very appreciative of what they’re doing inside the hospital,” said Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman.

“I think a lot of people are just humble servants. They’re coming, not expected to be appreciated like this. I think it’s ok.”

Medical workers and first responders say if you’re looking for a way to say thank you to them right now during the pandemic, the best thing you can do is stay home to prevent the spread of germs.