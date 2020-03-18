Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  10
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Columbus 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Public Health spokesperson says a 2-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.  

The spokesperson says this is another instance of community spread.  

On Tuesday, the first case of community spread was announced in Columbus when it was announced a 23-year-old female with underlying health conditions was confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.   

The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday, March 14. Franklin County has two additional cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV