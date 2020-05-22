Live Now
Gov. Cooper extends half-staff notice to honor lives lost from COVID-19

Coronavirus

WNCT

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper is extending the half-staff notice to honor lives lost from COVID-19.

Beginning Friday, Governor Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday in tribute to the many lives lost from the novel coronavirus.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

