Gov. Cooper introduces county alert system to track COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper introduced a new COVID-19 County Alert System on Tuesday that will help pinpoint counties with the highest level of virus spread.

Cooper, in a press conference that included Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said the system would help local leaders get a better handle on the spread of the virus while also giving the state better metrics to see which parts of North Carolina are developing into hot spots to help slow the spread.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on COVID-19 at 3 PM. Watch live here: https://t.co/yNO6sAEw8N — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 17, 2020

The map will be updated every four weeks.

“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed,” Cooper said. “It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”

The system will use metrics from the White House Coronavirus Task Force along with the state’s key metrics to place counties into three tiers:

Yellow: Significant Community Spread

Orange: Substantial Community Spread

Red: Critical Community Spread

“It’s going to take all of us working together to avoid tightening restrictions like so many states are now doing,” Cohen said. “The COVID-19 County Alert System gives North Carolinians an easy way to see how their county is doing and know what they can do protect their family and neighbors and slow the spread of this virus.”