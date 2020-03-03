Governor’s Task Force announces State Laboratory now able to test for Coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) As North Carolina continues to prepare for the coronavirus or COVID-19, the NC State Laboratory of Public Health within the NC Department of Health and Human Services is now able to perform testing for the virus.

This new capability allows North Carolina to more quickly take public health steps to respond to any positive test result.

Governor Roy Cooper says, ” Testing is already underway in our state lab and that means we get results faster. Our public health leaders have been working around the clock to ensure that we are prepared.”

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

North Carolina is using the CDC developed test kit that was granted under an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Testing at NCSLPH will continue to be coordinated through the Division of Public Health’s Communicable Disease Branch on specimens from individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria for a person under investigation for COVID-19.

The CDC has indicated that Americans should be anticipating and preparing for the possibility of widespread COVID-19 in the United States. Since late January, NCDHHS and NC Emergency Management have been operating a team to coordinate efforts around the state’s response.

Governor Cooper formalized this effort with the creation of the COVID-19 Task Force.