Greene County health officials report 22nd death there due to COVID-19

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County Department of Public Health officials are reporting a death of a person there due to COVID-19. It’s the 22nd reported death there, officials said Monday.

No further information was released on the person who died due to privacy issues.

The county also reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and six on Friday. The county now has 1,060 cases to date with 938 who have recovered.

“I am saddened by this death and so sorry for the family as they grieve. My thoughts and prayers are with this individual’s family and friends,” Greene County Department of Public Health Director Joy Brock said.