RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration grant a disaster declaration for business owners in North Carolina facing economic losses due to the new Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Governor Cooper said, “I’m asking the SBA for assistance so we can get relief to help business owners in our state weather the economic impacts of COVID-19. We know that the new Coronavirus is already impacting businesses and this financial assistance will help.”