Greenville bus service still operating on normal hours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Although city offices are closed to the public, as of Wednesday morning Greenville Area Transit bus system is still operating on a normal schedule.

The system has taken extra steps to help keep their riders safe.

Officials with GREAT Bus System says, “Each bus is being disinfected twice daily, and the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center’s exterior and interior are being disinfected multiple times throughout the day to help stem the spread of COVID-19.”

It is a possibility that the hours of service can change as the city follows guidelines from local health departments, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Riders should monitor the city’s social media platforms for updates should service need to be modified.