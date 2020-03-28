Greenville Fire/Rescue department tackles COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Greenville Fire/Rescue department is taking preventative measures to make sure they’re healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

They’re doing this by sending only a few personnel to calls at a time, to prevent large groups of numbers.

If they arrive to the scene and need more help, back up then comes.

The departments public information officer Rebekah Thurston tells WNCT although it’s a scary time for everyone, their jobs revolve around change.

“When that bell goes off…that tone goes off, and they know they have to go to an emergency, they never know what they’re going to get into,” said Thurston.

“So, this has been not quite as difficult of a transition.”

Thurston also says their fire/rescue department has dealt with people who later tested positive for COVID-19.

However, they continue to take all of the necessary steps and precautions to ensure the safety and health of everyone.