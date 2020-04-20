Greenville Fire/Rescue share advice to parents with children staying home alone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Children are spending a lot of time at home with the schools out. Some of them may be home alone while parents are at work in essential jobs.

Greenville Fire-Rescue is sharing some advice on what parents should do if their children are home alone.

Parents should teach their kids a home escape plan including how to unlock doors and windows for emergency exits and know how and when to get help dialing 911.

“It’s a great thing to have working smoke alarms in the home not just now but all the time. Make sure your kids know what those sounds mean and the sound of the smoke alarm means they need to be getting outside and their responsibility then is to get them and the other children in the home out during a fire situation,” said Rebekah Thurston, Greenville Fire Rescue Public Information Officer.

Thurston said the number one cause of home fires is unattended cooking.

“If teens or pre-teens haven’t been taught how to use certain cooking equipment they should not be trying to use that equipment at this time while they’re home by themselves. So if they only know how to use a microwave make sure they have stuff that they can microwave to eat,” she said.

Thurston also said parents should give kids as many tools as possible to be prepared for emergency situations. Children should also know their home address and emergency contacts.