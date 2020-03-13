Greenville Recreation and Parks programs to be suspended until April 6

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville officials are working with Pitt County and other local partners in monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

All necessary arrangements are being made to ensure that all of the City’s essential services are provided during this evolving situation.

Some of the changes that have been made at this time to limit the spread of the virus and other diseases include:

All residents are encouraged to conduct business with the City utilizing its numerous online features available at greenvillenc.gov or by calling the City offices during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.).

All City recreation and parks programs are suspended until at least April 6. Staff will take this time to evaluate the programs and follow up with participants with more information. Registration continues for future programming is ongoing.

City facilities, vehicles, and transit buses are being disinfected multiple times a day.

All employees, residents, and visitors who enter a city facility are encouraged to wash their hands through additional signage.

The City is working with local event organizers to evaluate upcoming special events, and some have already been postponed or canceled. Announcements about events that are not organized by the City are being shared by the organizers of those events.

The City’s Community Tree Day scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.

If you have concerns related to Coronavirus, visit www.pittcountync.gov/coronavirus or call 1-866-462-3821 for more information.