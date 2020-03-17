Greenville to close all City facilities to the public

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City will close all of its facilities to the public, beginning Wednesday.

The closure is in effect until further notice.

Members of the public are asked to conduct business with the City of Greenville online at www.greenvillenc.gov or by phone at one of the numbers listed below.

Examples of services that can be conducted online include payments, parking permit requests, building, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing permit applications, employment applications, and building inspection requests.

Additionally, residents can submit work requests for issues such as street light repairs, potholes, or missed trash pick-ups by using the City Compass tool.

Below is a list of helpful phone numbers for those seeking to contact City staff.