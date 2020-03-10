Greenville woman aboard the coronavirus-quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “I think the mood is sort of a mixture of excitement and frustration,” said Donna LaGesse, from Greenville.

LaGesse has been on the Grand Princess since February 21. A relaxing 15-day cruise with her sister in law changed after government leaders kept the ship at sea.

“We were floating around for several days just in a circle really not knowing where we were going,” said LaGesse.

The ship docked Monday in California, giving passengers hope

“You could hear people out on the balcony cheering and yelling as we went under the Golden Gate Bridge yesterday. It was really exciting. It was like a glimmer of hope,” she said.

LaGesse said the cruise lines assured passengers there would be extra medical screenings and not to worry about the coronavirus. But 21 passengers and crew tested positive for the illness. Thousands of passengers are still on board, confined to their cabins.

“We were not happy about it,” said LaGesse.

She is not sure when she’ll leave the ship.

“That’s the really frustrating part about this. We are not given a lot of information. When the information is delivered to us it’s right before something happens,” she explained.

But she won’t be coming home to her husband in Greenville just yet.

“As much as I hate the idea of going into this quarantine for another 14 days, logically it’s the best thing we can do because I certainly wouldn’t want to take the chance that I had it and I went home and went to the fresh market. I just want to make sure that we’re okay,” said LaGesse.

LaGesse and the ship’s other passengers will be sent to military bases for two weeks of quarantine. Health workers will monitor them daily to see if they show signs of illness.