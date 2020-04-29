Greenville woman shares troubles filing for unemployment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “It was very frustrating,” Jean Sokolofski said,

For a month, Jean Sokolofski didn’t know what was happening with her unemployment claim.

“I could not talk to someone and find out what was going on,” she said.

Safety concerns led her to take unpaid leave in March. She was furloughed on April 1st. Then, she started the unemployment process.

“I spent days going on the website. I’d go on at 9 o’clock, I’d get kicked off. I’d go on at 1 o’clock, 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock even 11 o’clock at night to see if I could get through,” she explains.

The pandemic is hitting North Carolina’s economy. The state is dealing with a flood of online and phone claims.

For Sokolofski, filing took a week. Then, a long wait for approval from the state and no help when she called.

“The message you get is the same one no matter what time of day you call thank you for your call we’re very busy we can’t answer your call but call back later.”

Sokolofski said money is running very low.

“I paid a month worth of health insurance premium and just took that out of my pocket without having any income so yea its important that we have that,” she said.

On Monday, after nearly a month, Sokolofski learned she was approved for benefits.

“It was a great relief. I was like how did that happen almost like a miracle occurred,” said Sokolofski.

She hopes state leaders can improve the system and its customer service.

“I think just more communication and confirmation back. someway of contacting them.”

Officials with the Department of Employment Security said they want to assist people as quickly as possible but still have to verify eligibility. They say the fastest way to file a claim is online.

