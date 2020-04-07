Grocery store workers discuss how they’re handling COVID-19 crisis

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Anne’s Heavenly Bites is a small grocery store in Ayden. ​The owner says he and his family are honored to serve their community in a time of need. ​

“Food is critical to all of us. We don’t eat we don’t live that’s just life. That’s why we are so critical because we have to provide food to everybody,” said Bryan Grimes.

Because of COVID-19, Grimes has seen a decrease of in-store customers, and an increase in online sales.

“It’s been crazy times in the retail market because you can walk in one day and see your product on the shelf the next day you walk in its gone just because of the fear people have,” he said.

He and his employees are not worried. They’re taking extra precautions to keep themselves and customers safe.

“To keep the employees safe, we do have gloves we also test them when they come in in the morning with a thermometer. This is nothing really new for us other than we are stepping up our game a little more than we normally do,” said Grimes.

Workers will grab items for customers to keep things sanitized. The store is also offering curbside delivery. Grimes urges his customers and the community to keep themselves safe as well.

“There’s nothing to fear if you always wash your hands keep yourself clean,” he said.

During these uncertain times, Grimes holds onto his faith for hope.

“It says perfect love cast out all fear so if you know him and are walking with him this should not bother you because you’re walking in love,” Grimes said.

Anne’s has shortened its store hours from 10am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

