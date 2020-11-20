Grocery stores brace for another shortage of toilet paper, cleaning supplies

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The rise in COVID-19 case numbers has some people once again worried state officials could add restrictions.

Toilet paper and cleaning supplies are in stock at the Piggly Wiggly in Farmville, but managers told WNCT that could change if people start panic-buying supplies.

“People are really worried and just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Mary Tyson, who shops at the Piggly Wiggly. “Everyone wants to be prepared and not get stuck like they did last time.”

Tyson lives in Farmville and has already seen supplies flying off the shelves.

“I noticed the shelves were already getting a little low,” she said. “Each time I go into a store, I do pick up a pack just to be on the safe side.”

Tyson says she doesn’t want to run out of toilet paper like many did back in March.

“I was running out, and I couldn’t find it anywhere,” she said. “I think a lot of people are like that, too. They didn’t panic, and so now they’re like ‘OK, I’m going to be prepared this time’.”

Larry Williams, the Farmville Piggly Wiggly store manager, said at the beginning of the pandemic, his store couldn’t keep up with the demand.

“Bought everything we had,” Williams said. “It was hard to get stuff in because everybody was buying so much at the time. When we finally did start getting some product in, we put limits on them.”

Williams has advice to those worried about not being able to find toilet paper.

“There’s going to be some out there,” he said. “It might not be the kind you want or the brand you want, but there’s going to be something out there to buy.”

As of now, Gov. Roy Cooper hasn’t announced any plans to add restrictions.