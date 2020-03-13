Live Now
GUC to suspend all water disconnects due to non-payment

Coronavirus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Utilities Commission is suspending all water disconnects due to non-payment amid coronavirus outbreak.

GUC is taking the following steps for its customers:

  • Effective immediately, GUC is suspending all water disconnects due to non-payment.
  • All customers are urged to pay their bills online at guc.com or via telephone at 252-752-7166.
  • Customers who need to come to GUC’s offices will be required to use hand sanitizer both as they enter and exit the building.
  • Employees handling payments and waiting on customers will be required to wear latex gloves to reduce potential exposures.
  • Customers using the Express Office on Greenville Blvd. are encouraged to utilize the drive-thru lanes instead of coming inside the building.
  • GUC has increased the frequency of cleaning inside the customer service centers.
  • All tours of the Water Treatment Plant and the Wastewater Treatment Plant are suspended until further notice.
  • Officials are suspending all services requiring employees to go inside a customer’s home or business (except for natural gas connection/pilot lighting).
  • All energy audits have been postponed through mid-April and will be evaluated further at that time.

GUC remains fully operational and has plans in place to ensure employees will be able to continue to provide reliable, life-sustaining utility solutions throughout this situation. 

