GUC to suspend all water disconnects due to non-payment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Utilities Commission is suspending all water disconnects due to non-payment amid coronavirus outbreak.
GUC is taking the following steps for its customers:
- Effective immediately, GUC is suspending all water disconnects due to non-payment.
- All customers are urged to pay their bills online at guc.com or via telephone at 252-752-7166.
- Customers who need to come to GUC’s offices will be required to use hand sanitizer both as they enter and exit the building.
- Employees handling payments and waiting on customers will be required to wear latex gloves to reduce potential exposures.
- Customers using the Express Office on Greenville Blvd. are encouraged to utilize the drive-thru lanes instead of coming inside the building.
- GUC has increased the frequency of cleaning inside the customer service centers.
- All tours of the Water Treatment Plant and the Wastewater Treatment Plant are suspended until further notice.
- Officials are suspending all services requiring employees to go inside a customer’s home or business (except for natural gas connection/pilot lighting).
- All energy audits have been postponed through mid-April and will be evaluated further at that time.
GUC remains fully operational and has plans in place to ensure employees will be able to continue to provide reliable, life-sustaining utility solutions throughout this situation.