Health Department establishes coronavirus information page on the Pitt County website

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Department is actively monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) along with any potential impacts it may bring.

In response to public concern, the Health Department has established a page on the Pitt County website devoted to providing the latest information available to Pitt County on this virus, along with how County residents can help prevent further spread of this virus.

To help minimize call volume at the Health Department, those with questions or concerns regarding the virus are highly encouraged to first visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/Coronavirus before calling, if possible.

The information provided on this page will be updated regularly and will reflect all current information available to, and from the Pitt County Health Department.