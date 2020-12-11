Health experts address concerns surrounding COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New York Times is reporting the FDA’s emergency authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as tonight.

But polls showing people still want to know more about this and the other covid shots in development.

Those uncertainties are why health experts are sharing as much information as they can about the shots.

Some people are concerned about the quick development of these vaccines.

North Carolina Health Secretary Mandy Cohen says researchers called on years of scientific work on vaccines for similar viruses.

Doctor Cohen also wants people to know there is no COVID-19 virus in the actual vaccine.

The shot imitates the infection so our body thinks a germ like the virus is attacking, creating the antibody defense.

Cohen says medical workers are united in helping people understand the virus and the vaccines.

“What we are working on is a very robust communications campaign. We are going to need a federal framework for how we’re all talking about this together because there are a lot of details here and I think it’s going to be very important that we’re all singing off the same sheet of music,” Cohen explains.

Something else doctors want you to know — some people who get the vaccine may have swelling from the injection, tiredness or feeling off for a day or two.

North Carolina is getting a limited supply, so people at highest risk of the virus prioritized for the first round of shots.

The main reason people say they won’t get the vaccine seems to be a lack of trust as well as not fully understanding the vaccine itself.

Experts encourage people to talk with their doctors or local health departments about any questions or concerns they might have.