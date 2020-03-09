Health experts want you to wash your hands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Concerns of the Coronavirus continue, local counties and cites are offering information on potential plans and policies.

The Pitt County m anager will present a report on COVID-19 this morning to the board commissioners.

The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday , March 9, 2020 , at the Pitt County Office Building.

But there are still a lot of concerns about the strain of Coronavirus. This comes as we’re also in the peak of Flu season with over 100 deaths reported across the state due to the flu this year.

Health professionals say the best way to protect yourself from any illness is proper handwashing.

According to the CDC when you wash your hands you should uses hot water and soap. Scrub for at least 30 seconds.

They say that this is something that you should be doing already, every day, all year long.

“Wouldn’t you rather clean your hands or wash your hands properly several times a day than to spend 2 weeks with the flu or two weeks with a virus that you can’t quite shake,” said Brian Martin, Ph.D., Eastern Virginia Medical School

Doctors also say to avoid shaking hands and opt for a paper towel to dry your hands instead of wiping on your pants.

Also, remember to cover your mouth and nose when your cough or sneeze. Be sure to stay home when you’re sick and if you don’t feel well call your doctor.