Homeless shelters make adjustments amid COVID-19 crisis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to COVID-19, homeless shelters in Greenville and Kinston have stopped taking in new residents. Workers are those shelters are doing everything they can to keep current residents safe

“We are trying to limit any interactions between folks here at the shelter and outside the shelter to curb the chance of spreading the virus,” said Ken Becker, executive director of Community Crossroads Center.

The shelter normally houses 80 people. It’s housing fewer than 40 now because of the virus. Employees are helping the homeless transition to other living situations to keep the numbers down.

“By getting people into housing or getting them moved back with their families. whatever we can do,” Becker said.

Workers are also taking extra precautions.

“We’ve told our residents about the precautions that they need to take in addition to that we’ve put up extra portable hand washing stations and we’ve have given them hand sanitizer to use inside and outside of the shelter,” he said.

Residents are allowed to leave for essential needs, including work and grocery shopping.

“We’re working with the health department to make sure we are doing everything we can do to prevent the introduction of the virus into the shelter population,” said Becker.

Friends of the Homeless shelter in Kinston has also closed its doors to new residents. It now serves 10 people. People staying there are practicing good hygiene and social distancing. The manager is also considering daily temperature checks.

“The guests, many of them have been impacted by the job market so they are not working, so they’re able to stay in and that minimizes their contact with the population which is better for this shelter,” said Jasper Newborn, director of Friends of the Homeless.

Community Crossroads Center is seeking monetary donations, but it is not accepting clothing donations at this time.