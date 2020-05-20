Horizons summer camp holds 24 hour online Giving Day fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Operators of a summer enrichment camp are working to continue to provide students with opportunities while at home.

The camp is called Horizons. It works with Pitt County Schools to help under-served students including those facing academic gaps.

Horizons is holding a 24 hour online giving day fundraiser Wednesday. All of the money donated goes into the program to support students, parents, and teachers.

“What we are hoping to do with all of this is provide what we call Horizons at Home which will be an interactive way for our students that we serve face to face in the summer to have distance education happening at home, working with the food bank to provide meals to them throughout the summer,” said Kris Arnold, executive director of Horizons at the Oakwood School.

The camp’s goal is to raise $60,000. You can donate at here.