How one Pitt County gym is keeping its members safe

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As more cases of the Coronavirus are confirmed in North Carolina, we’re checking on how businesses are protecting their clients. A local fitness center is making sure it’s keeping equipment clean and people safe.

On average 600 to 1,000 people come in and out of Champions Health and Fitness in a 24 hour period. That’s a lot of people and that can mean a lot of germs.

“I want people to know that we have always been proactive in fighting viruses. This is not something that we’re trying to step up to the plate. We’ve been at the plate we’ve always been at the plate so this is always something that we’ve taken a lot of pride in,” said Greg Lassiter, Owner, Champions Health & Fitness Center

Staff members are always cleaning at all times of the day.

They have a daily, weekly, and even monthly cleaning checklist they follow. Of course, members are cleaning up after themselves and wiping down equipment after use.

The staff tells 9 On Your Side that these cleaning efforts aren’t because of this strain of Corona. They’ve been cleaning like this for years, with fear of this disease they want to assure their members that they are working out in a clean environment.

“If you can’t do anything else in the business you can keep a business clean. That is something that you can control. You can control how clean a place is and I’ve always felt that way for 35 years,” said Lassiter

The gym doesn’t allow any personal towels.

They provide towels to their customers and washes them in commercial washers. Lassiter says it’s all about being ahead of the game at all times no matter what the fear is.

The cleaning products used at Champions Health & Fitness Center are commercial grade and can’t be brought in your everyday store.