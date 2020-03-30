How people cope, maintain mental health during COVID-19 lockdown

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Social distancing can make people feel isolated. Any disruption to our daily lives can cause anxiety, fear, and worry. ​A local psychiatrist and people in Greenville discuss what they’re doing to maintain their mental health during the pandemic. ​

“It’s definitely hard to find things to do so I walk the dog a lot and we got the new animal crossing game which has been a lot of fun. So it’s just keeping ourselves busy,” said Duncan Hinson, Pitt Community College student.

Hinson spends most of his time at home due to the lockdown. It’s leaving him feeling bored, lonely and looking for things to do.

“It can become very easy for people to have feelings of isolation and we can begin to feel anxiety. anxiety about what’s going on anxiety about the future,” said Keith Hamm, community liaison of Integrated Family Services.

Hamm said people’s fears and depression can grow because of the uncertainty over the lockdown. He believes one of the best things we can do is help others, even if we do it electronically.

“Make sure you connect with friends and family members that are not with you touching bases with them on a daily bases,” Hamm said.

He also suggests completing unfinished projects around the house, learn something new or journaling.

“It is interesting how people are developing techniques to cope with this isolation.”

East Carolina University students Virginia Middleton and Dani Goldberg do outdoor workouts and watch Netflix cope with being home more.

“It can be a bummer to be inside your house all day but luckily the weather has been getting nicer so we have been trying to get outside as much as we can,” said Middleton.

If you are in need of a therapist, you can contact an Access Coordinator at Integrated Family Services at (252) 439-0700. If you are in a crisis, Integrated Family Services has a 24/7, all year crisis service at (866) 437-1821. They also have a crisis chat, click here.