How RDU is responding to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Raleigh-Durham International Airport is taking extra steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with RDU said, “We continue to take proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of guests in our terminals, including increased disinfection and cleaning of bathrooms and shuttle buses, along with frequently touched surfaces such as ticket counters and kiosks, gate areas, handrails, and doorknobs.”

Where to Find Information:

RDU has launched a new coronavirus page on RDU.com to deliver updates as they happen, as well as measures you can take to travel safely, stay healthy and help contain the spread of this virus. This also includes helpful coronavirus resources as well as airline travel alerts.

What About My Flight?:

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily in airplanes and the risk of infection while traveling by air is low. Click here for information from the CDC on coronavirus travel information.

RDU’s airline partners are sharing additional information about their response to COVID-19. Travelers should check with their airline for the latest flight status links below for guidance from each of the 10 airlines serving RDU.

Steps You Can Take:

Health experts recommend good personal hygiene – including washing your hands frequently and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth – as the best way to prevent illness

RDU is sharing hygiene tips from the CDC on digital displays around each terminal.