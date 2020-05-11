How shoppers are staying safe as stores reopen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people are happy to hit stores after weeks of COVID-19 restrictions. Non-essential businesses are back but with new safety restrictions. T.J. Maxx shopper Alice Ingram was happy to see people social distancing.

“Some people are not wearing masks and some are but in that store, they were doing good they had their mask on. I had a good feeling in there,” she said.

Just an hour later at the same store, Cliff Hambrook saw many people not wearing face masks.

“They had a policy on the door that says please wear a face mask. However, I found that at least 60 to 70 percent of the people in there don’t bother to wear a face mask. I think its somewhat selfish. The idea is to keep yourself and others protected,” he said.

Dr. Paul Cook at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine said people may feel like everything is back to normal, but it’s not.

“Social distancing is extremely important particularly as the governor relaxes restrictions which I think is completely appropriate as long as people follow the rules. We will have to practice social distancing, handwashing, and face masks particularly in public,” Cook said.