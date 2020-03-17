How to prepare for a self-quarantine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The idea of “self-quarantining” or “self-isolating” is quickly becoming a reality.

Health leaders are encouraging people to have a plan in place if someone in your family needs to be quarantined.

If you’re sick, you should have as little contact as possible with other people living in your home.

Ideally, try to stay in one area with everything you might need to occupy your time in that space.

That might consist of chargers and other items to do work from home, along with things to take your mind off of the situation, like books or puzzles.

If you do need to leave that area for some reason, like to use the restroom or to go to the kitchen, be sure to wear a face mask in order to stop the spread of germs.

Your healthcare provider will be able to provide you with one if you have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Be sure to keep all of the items you use every day, like toothbrushes, toothpaste, or face wash, separate from other people’s items in the bathroom you use.

You should also keep things like used towels and dirty clothes separate.

Be sure to wash those items in a different load on a high-temperature setting.

If you leave your quarantine area, be sure to have someone follow behind you and disinfect the areas you’ve been in with wipes or a spray while they’re wearing gloves.

Mental health experts also say it’s important for people to maintain a positive attitude and try to maintain a routine as best they can if they’re choosing to self-isolate.

Picking up the phone to check in on other family members or friends can be helpful for your own mental health.

Above all, if you are concerned about quarantining properly, be sure to speak with your doctor to establish a time frame for isolation based on your symptoms.