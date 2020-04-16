Hydroxychloroquine tested as possible COVID-19 treatment

While scientists explore vaccines for the coronavirus, some people are looking at certain medications for treatment.

One of those drugs is hydroxychloroquine, but there’s little to no scientific proof the medication treats COVID-19…yet.

Many states, including South Dakota and New York, have started clinical trials to test the effects of the medication on coronavirus patients.

More information on those studies can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/.

Hydroxychloroquine was originally used to treat malaria. Now, it’s given to patients with anti-inflammatory diseases like lupus.

“It was either china or somewhere in southeast Asia,” said Dr. Perrin Jones, a representative for North Carolina’s state House of Representatives. “They began to notice that people with lupus were not getting sick with the coronavirus and they thought it was because they were on plaquenil.”

Plaquenil is the brand name for hydroxochloroquine.

“My understanding is that’s how they began to look at plaquenil for a treatment,” said Dr. Jones.

Heres a breakdown of how the drug works according to Dr. Jones:

When a virus attaches to a cell, it injects its genetic material and takes over the cell. That’s where zinc comes in. Zinc is believed to slow down that process, called viral transcription. This drug helps zinc enter the cells.

In a tweet last month, President Trump calls the drug “a game changer” in treating COVID-19.

The U.S. now has several million doses of hydroxychloroquine in the national stockpile.

But, Dr. Jones believes the decision for a patient to use the drug should not be politicized.

“Ideally, this would be a decision between a patient and their physician,” he said. “Not a patient their physician and a politician.”

Currently, there are no clinical trials for hydroxycholoquine taking place in North Carolina, but that does not mean people in the state have not been prescribed the drug as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

“I’m not familiar with any specific trials here, but I know people in North Carolina have been started on hydroxychloroquine. For most people it’s presumed to be a pretty low risk medicine to take. So, I don’t know that it would necessarily help, but I don’t think it would hurt someone by taking it,” said Dr. Jones.