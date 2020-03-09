Indiana individual with confirmed COVID-19 traveled to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Indiana State Department of Health notified North Carolina officials that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8 was in Durham and Wake counties on March 2 through March 6 while symptomatic.

The person is in isolation at home in Indiana.



The Durham County Department of Public Health and the Wake County Public Health Division will work to identify close contacts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines close contact as being within approximately six feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.

Based on the information provided by the individual, county health leaders will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend preventing the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.



