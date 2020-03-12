Insurance Commissioner authorizes extra prescriptions during state of emergency due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has directed all health benefit plans licensed by N.C. Department of Insurance to allow for extra prescriptions as a result of the state of emergency declared by Governor Roy Cooper.

This means covered persons may obtain one refill on a prescription if there are authorized refills and not contrary to the dispensing authority of the pharmacy.

This emergency authorization is in effect until April 9 or 29 days after NCDOI issued a bulletin March 11 to all insurance companies, the State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees, and any optional plans or programs, and other stand-alone prescription medication plans issued by entities licensed by the Department.

CVS Pharmacy has announced it will also waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications to encourage people at a higher risk for COVID-19 to stay home as much as possible.

Insurance Commissioner Causey reminds consumers the largest health insurer in the state, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, has agreed to waive copays for coronavirus diagnostic testing and NCDOI is encouraging other health insurers in the state to do the same.

Many insurers have also agreed to cover telemedicine or virtual visits to allow people to remotely speak to their doctors.

The Department understands the COVID-19 public health emergency is changing daily and encourages the public to visit their insurer’s website for the most up-to-date information pertaining to their health coverage.