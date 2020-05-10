Is it too soon to reopen?

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) –

Since Gov. Roy Cooper began Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina May 8th, many people have mixed feelings on the matter.

The order was put in place to help with businesses, allowing people to slowly get back to work and get back to a regular routine.

However, with retail shops reopening and other stores that’ve been closed to the public, crowds of eager customers and lines out the door have made it hard to social distance.

This, health experts say, could potentially spreading the virus.

Here in Greenville, locals aren’t sure what to think about reopening.

“All these businesses, they’re hurting,” said North Carolina resident Judy Kornafel.

“The people need jobs. We need to get back.”

Others, like Quiana Battle disagree.

“I mean…if they think the virus is spreading through human contact why would you want to be that close to people,” said Battle.

Battle has been at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with pregnancy complications for three weeks.

Looking out for those most at risk is important to her.

Regardless of your stance on reopening the state, medical experts asks people who are out in public to continue practicing social distancing, wear a mask, and use hand sanitizer.