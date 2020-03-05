Jacksonville church taking precautions against coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Religious leaders across the country are taking a new look at their rituals and how they can be changed to protect worshipers from the coronavirus.

Concerns about the illness have led an Onslow County Church to take precautions.

Normally, parishioners at Infant of Prague Catholic Church exchange a handshake or kiss during a portion called Sign of Peace. Instead, church leaders are encouraging a head nod or bow to limit the contact between people.

They have also temporarily stopped sipping wine from chalices during mass, but that’s a precaution they normally take during flu season.

In another step, they’ve removed the Holy Water from the fount to prevent the potential spread of illness.

At this time, no services or events are being canceled.

Parishioners will see hand sanitizers in the Catholic school and parish halls. Maintenance staff is also cleaning common areas several times a day.

There’s only one coronavirus case in North Carolina and none in Onslow County as of Thursday afternoon. Leaders at the Infant of Prague Catholic Church want to keep it that way.