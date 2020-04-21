Jacksonville couple recovers after near-fatal battle with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Life Dean said coronavirus is a monster that attacked him physically, mentally and spiritually. He said faith pulled him through.

His message? This virus real and people should not underestimate it.

“This is a thing that is sent to kill you. It’s totally different its a real live breathing monster,” said Dean.

He was fighting for his life. In early April, Dean had a sore throat and a 104-degree fever. He also struggled with breathing.

“I literally forgot how to breathe. It wasn’t shortness of breath, I had to consciously do what my subconscious usually did naturally,” he said.

Dean went to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune to be tested for COVID-19. A week later, he was in the emergency room.

“I had a feeding tube, breathing tube and I had a catheter,” he explains.

Dean doesn’t want people to confuse or compare COVID-19 with the flu.

“It has a voice, it has a scent, it has a smell. It’s striving to break down your will to live. It’s talking to you. There was a point I was so close to death I thought dying would be easier.”

It was his faith and his family and friends that got him through his fight.

“Without Jesus, to be totally honest, I would have died. I couldn’t have done it in my own strength.”

Dean’s wife, Tammie also tested positive. Her symptoms were less severe.

She had a cough, but no fever or sore throat. Tammie was self-isolated and recovered. Dean said COVID-19 is one serious virus with many faces.

“It’s not just some virus it has a different demographic it has a different feel for every person.”

Dean is 43 years old and healthy. He’s a Marine veteran and motivational speaker so he travels a lot. He’s not sure how he contracted the virus but he knows this experience has changed his life.

“I fought for this life, I fought for this body, I fought for every breath that I breathe,” he said.

He wants people to ask themselves this question.

“How much is one life worth and not a random life. Ask how much your kid is worth or your mother, your brother, and sister worth so we can get past this,” said Dean.

Dean was in the hospital for 9 days. He was discharged last Tuesday. Currently, he and his wife are at home recovering from nerve damage.