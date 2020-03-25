Jacksonville PD: Beware of COVID-19 scams

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Police Department wants to remind all to be aware of scammers that could try to take advantage of you.

“Today we received a report of a victim of identity theft who received a phone call advising them that personal information was needed to implement their Government Stimulus Package. The scammer attempted to obtain their legal name, date of birth and social security number said” said Corporal Jason Lagana, a JPD Detective specializing in fraud cases.

“We want potential victims to be reminded that there are criminals who may trying to take advantage of others during this emergency situation ” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.

The NC Attorney General’s Office provided information about scams going on in other parts of the state relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

They included door-to-door sales of testing kits and cleaning supplies and solicitations for donations to fake charities.

Use GuideStar, Give.org, or Charitywatch to check charity websites claiming to help coronavirus victims, or to raise money for various Coronavirus efforts.

The Better Business Bureau can also assist in identifying if a fake charity or scam is operating in your area with its website Scam Tracker https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

Avoid being scammed:

Don’t respond to unsolicited emails or texts

Don’t give phone solicitors any credit card or personal info

Don’t give cash

You can learn more about coronavirus scams at: https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/AttorneyGeneralStein_CoronavirusScamsGuide.pdf