Jacksonville police change police procedures due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Police Department is concerned about the community and staff, due to the COVID-19 outbreak there will be a change in police procedures.

JPD is taking extra steps to prevent exposure to COVID-19 through various actions and wants to ensure the public they are continuing to maintain the same level of service that has been previously provided.

The actions being taken are:

Police are encouraging the online reporting of crimes that are not urgent. The City’s website has the capacity to report a non-emergency crime online that would avoid an officer having to be sent to a location. You can access the online reporting at jacksonvillenc.gov/reportacrime and call 910 938-7585 to report by phone a non-emergency crime

For emergencies, always call 9-1-1

Officers will not be shaking hands. Handshaking has been nationally discouraged and Jacksonville Police will be refraining from this activity during this situation.

Jacksonville Police will be using Social Distance practices to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. This includes interactions with members of the public and each other where possible.

Jacksonville Police have curtailed their outreach programs such as Coffee with a Cop, tours or visits of the Center for Public Safety and Front Porch Roll Calls.

Similar actions are being taken by other city employees to minimize the spread of COVID-19 including using social distancing and refraining from handshaking.

Also, many interactions with the city are possible with online services being provided for many services.

This also includes utility bill payments and interactions with the city’s planning, inspections, and zoning services.