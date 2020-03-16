JCPS to provide food at all schools sites starting Wednesday

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WNCT) Jones County Public Schools will begin providing a breakfast and lunch meal at all school sites beginning on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily.

Meals will be distributed in the form of grab and go plates and will serve all ages 0-18.

Students do not need to be present in order for parents to pick up meals

Parents/guardians will receive student learning packets from school staff when they pick up lunch.

Parents may also be given their child’s report card if available.

Schools continued to be sanitized by custodial staff. Officials ask that no parents or students enter school buildings.