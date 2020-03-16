JCPS to provide food at all schools sites starting Wednesday

(WNCT) Jones County Public Schools will begin providing a breakfast and lunch meal at all school sites beginning on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily.
Meals will be distributed in the form of grab and go plates and will serve all ages 0-18.
Students do not need to be present in order for parents to pick up meals
Parents/guardians will receive student learning packets from school staff when they pick up lunch.
Parents may also be given their child’s report card if available.
Schools continued to be sanitized by custodial staff. Officials ask that no parents or students enter school buildings.