Joel Osteen’s church services move online amid coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Joel Osteen hosts a special edition of Sirius XM’s Joel Osteen Live from Sirius XM Studios on Monday, October 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

HOUSTON — Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church is taking services to the Internet amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the church’s Facebook page.

The megachurch will not hold services at the church building this weekend.

“We will continue to monitor the situation week by week and hope to resume the assembly in the very near future,” the post said.

Lakewood Church says services will be broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, Roku, AppleTV, Joel Osteen, and Lakewood Church’s websites and SiriusXM channel 128.

“While we apologize for any inconvenience this causes to our members and visitors, we feel that this move is necessary to ensure the well being of all of the citizens of this great city, especially the most vulnerable among us,” the church said.

The church made the decision following a public health emergency declaration from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday.

