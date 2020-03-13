JSCC remains open with restricted travel

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As of Friday, March 13 James Sprunt Community College has restricted all travel of faculty and staff within the border of Duplin County.

Staff, faculty, and students received a memo with concerns regarding COVID-19.

JSCC officials said travel outside of the county will not be authorized or reimbursed.

The memo stated, “Employees who received prior approval for upcoming conferences and trips will need to cancel those plans for the foreseeable future. Field trips outside of Duplin County have been suspended and will not be allowed during this unprecedented occurrence of events.”

The college will remain open to students, faculty, and staff.

Individuals who have traveled to an “at-risk” area are asked to disclose that information to their immediate supervisor in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

JSCC wants all employees, as well as students, self-disclose travel to any areas that have been deemed “hot spots” where outbreaks of the Coronavirus have occurred. This includes travel to foreign countries, other states (New York, Massachusetts, California, and Washington) as well as the counties of Orange, Wake, and Durham in North Carolina.

Faculty and staff should alert their immediate supervisor of travel to regions where there have been known outbreaks prior to coming to work, and students should disclose to their instructor of any travel prior to coming to class.

The College and the health department advises anyone traveling in areas where coronavirus has been diagnosed to closely monitor their body temperature and to consult with their medical provider if they have a fever of more than 100 degrees (Fahrenheit), a dry cough and/or shortness of breath.

Here are ways you can protect yourself:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water aren’t readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

