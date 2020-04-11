Kinston-Lenoir County Farmers Market opens up during pandemic

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

Kinston-Lenoir County’s Farmers Market is now open up for spring.

The goal is to help local businesses like farmers be able to continue making a living during the pandemic.

With the market now open, they’re also taking social distancing precautions.

“We have one entrance and one exit. We have a hand washing station. We have that at our entrance,” said Lenoir County Cooperative Extension Director Tammy Kelly.

“We also have hand sanitizer available and gloves if anybody was interested.”

The Kinston-Lenoir County Farmers Market is open now and using social distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly said the market’s first day open was a success, with people waiting a to get fresh food before the market was even open.

Kelly also says the market will be open every Saturday during the pandemic, and if things go well, they’ll start doing Tuesdays as well.

“Well we just have to continue to support our local businesses,” said House of Raeford Plant Manager Nicole Reynolds.Nicole ReynoldsHouse of Raeford Plant Manager.

“Farmers are a very important part of our business.”

House of Raeford is a family owned chicken business.

They’re selling chicken breast and thigh at the market.

