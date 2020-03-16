Know the difference between the flu, seasonal allergies, and COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is working to keep you and your family safe by sharing facts, not fear.

As more COVID-19 cases are reported across our state, we want to make sure you know the signs and symptoms of the potentially deadly virus.

Symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2-14 days after exposure. We are still in flu season and heading into the time of year for seasonal allergies too. Let’s break down the differences and similarities.

When it comes to seasonal allergies, health professionals say you can possibly experience:

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Sneezing

Coughing

and Itchy eyes

But with the flu you could possibly experience:

Fever

Chills

Muscle Aches

Cough

Congestion

Runny Nose

Headaches

Fatigue

And the CDC says the symptoms for COVID-19 are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Each one has similar characteristics but yet very different. Symptoms and risks vary from person to person.

The CDC suggests if you feel sick, stay home. Contact your health care provider for medical advice.