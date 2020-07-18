Koinonia Church in Greenville holds free COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Koinonia Church in Greenville provided free COVID-19 tests Saturday, July 18th.

The goal was to give access to people who need it.

For over six hours, health care volunteers swabbed hundreds of peoples noses for the virus, as they sat inside their cars.

The tests were for ages eighteen and older.

“This is through a grant that was awarded to All North State Medical Society, which is the largest organization of African-American physicians in the country,” said Shaniqua McGraw.

McGraw is a family medicine physician and also helped coordinate the event, and she says there’s a large need for minorities to be tested.

“For people that are African America, Latino, Native American decent tend to be having COVID more, with worse symptoms,” said McGraw.

If you wish to be tested and missed this opportunity, McGraw says there will be another event within six weeks.

They hope to have tests for younger people in the future.