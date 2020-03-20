Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  11
Closings
Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Town of Richlands Washington Montessori Public Charter School

LabCorp announces ability to perform 20,000 tests per day

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) LabCorp announced that it will be able to perform more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day beginning Friday, March 20, ahead of its original schedule. 

The company is working to increase capacity and support the needs of healthcare workers, patients, government, clients and other organizations, and expects the capacity to continue to increase.

Also, LabCorp has moved quickly to increase its testing capacity by adding staff, equipment, and more testing now underway as a result of approved emergency use authorization (EUAs). 

LabCorp is now performing COVID-19 testing at its labs in Arizona, North Carolina., and New Jersey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV