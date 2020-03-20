LabCorp announces ability to perform 20,000 tests per day

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) LabCorp announced that it will be able to perform more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day beginning Friday, March 20, ahead of its original schedule.

The company is working to increase capacity and support the needs of healthcare workers, patients, government, clients and other organizations, and expects the capacity to continue to increase.

Also, LabCorp has moved quickly to increase its testing capacity by adding staff, equipment, and more testing now underway as a result of approved emergency use authorization (EUAs).

LabCorp is now performing COVID-19 testing at its labs in Arizona, North Carolina., and New Jersey.