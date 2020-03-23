LabCorp developing options to prioritize COVID-19 testing for inpatient population

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) LabCorp announced Monday that they are exploring all options to prioritize COVID-19 testing for the hospital inpatient population who are being treated for what the physician suspects may be the COVID-19 virus.

LabCorp continuing to add capacity to perform testing for patients who should be tested in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authority guidelines.

Adam Schechter, president, and CEO of LabCorp says, ” LabCorp colleagues around the world are working tirelessly alongside our industry partners and governmental and health authorities to increase testing and capacity. We are aligned with the Administration’s guidance and are actively encouraging all healthcare providers to follow the guidance to prioritize testing for patients who are hospitalized and being treated for suspected COVID-19. We are exploring all options to make this happen and will continue to do all we can to help fight this unprecedented health crisis.”

LabCorp is also preparing to help hospitals for whom it provides technical support services to perform on-site serological and molecular tests for COVID-19.

LabCorp is now performing COVID-19 testing in three of its largest labs in the country.