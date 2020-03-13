KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir Community College to suspend non-essential college-related travel to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The LCC Emergency Operations Planning Team has been active since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials have expanded the team to create a Coronavirus Task Force that includes all Deans and identified key personnel.
The Task Force provides additional expertise and enhances planning and response capabilities.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on Lenoir Community College campuses.
Officials are implementing the following additional proactive and precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the disease, effective March 16:
- All non-essential, college-related travel outside of our three-county service area (Lenoir, Greene, and Jones counties) is suspended until further notice.
- Upon return from a Center for Disease Control (CDC) designated Level 2 or Level 3 high-risk country (currently China, Iran, most of Europe, and South Korea), students and employees are required to keep off sites owned and operated by Lenoir Community College for 14 days.
- All extracurricular activities, such as athletics and club meetings, are suspended until further notice.
- All mass gatherings on campus of over 100 people (meetings, conferences, etc.) are suspended until further notice.