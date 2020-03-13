A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir Community College to suspend non-essential college-related travel to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The LCC Emergency Operations Planning Team has been active since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials have expanded the team to create a Coronavirus Task Force that includes all Deans and identified key personnel.

The Task Force provides additional expertise and enhances planning and response capabilities.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on Lenoir Community College campuses.

Officials are implementing the following additional proactive and precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the disease, effective March 16: