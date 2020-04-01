Lenoir County holds press conference to discuss COVID-19 outbreak response

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County’s public health director says the three patients are in recovery. Health department and EMS workers are also taking measures to keep the public and staff safe

“They’re in various stages of recovery. They are doing fine right now, they’re doing okay. We do have some that are coming out of that isolation and quarantine time and we are really expecting all three to make a full recovery,” said Pamela Brown, director of Lenoir County Public Health Department.

Lenoir County health workers are doing contact tracing connected to those 3 positive cases. They are also practicing containment measures. That means they’re monitoring people currently under testing, people who have tested positive or ones who’ve recently traveled.

If we can keep those interactions from happening we can keep other people well,” said Brown.

Lenoir County EMS workers and fire firefighters are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of first responders and the public.

“We will adjust our personnel protective equipment as needed depending on the nature of the call and the risk of exposure with the call,” said Jerri King, director of Lenoir County Emergency Management Services.

Brown encourages people to also think about others at this time.

“It’s a great time to check in on friends family or neighbors that might be in one of those high risk groups, maybe volunteer to go buy their groceries and sit them on the front porch for them. So it’s a great time for some of those neighborly social distancing activities,” Brown said.

Local leaders are urging everyone to follow Governor Cooper’s stay at home order.

Lenoir County does not have a curfew. County officials are working closely with the state to monitor the outbreak. ​