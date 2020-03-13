Lenoir County Public Schools respond to the Coronavirus outbreak

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Public Schools is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and is working with local and state public health agencies to develop plans to keep their schools, students, and staff safe.

Currently, LCPS says public health experts do not recommend schools to be closed.

LCPS plans and procedures will evolve and the current directives as of Friday, March 13 are:

Field trips

Out-of-district field trips are canceled until further notice.

In-district field trips and competitions are allowed at the discretion of the principal.

Out-of-state travel for employees is canceled until further notice.

District Events and Meetings

No new district events will be scheduled until further notice.

All district events involving the community (concerts, drama productions, etc.) that are scheduled for March are postponed.

All scheduled events are subject to change.

School Events and Meetings

School events involving the community that is scheduled for March are postponed.

Parent meetings and other small-scale gatherings at schools may be held as scheduled at the discretion of the principal.

Events scheduled for April and beyond are subject to change.

Athletics

In keeping with the directive of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, all sports competitions are canceled through April 6 for our high schools and middle schools.

LCPS has extended this prohibition on sports participation to include practices, individual workouts, and informal intrasquad competition, effective March 12.

Facility Use

Current contracted facility use of LCPS buildings will be reviewed as conditions warrant.

No new building rentals will be allowed until further notice.

School Visitors/Volunteers

Visitors/volunteers are asked to help protect schools against the spread of germs by refraining from visiting if they are experiencing symptoms of illness or if they are aware of exposure to illness.

Visitors/volunteers should be aware of public health guidance that places people over 65 years of age or people with underlying medical conditions in a category of heightened vulnerability.

What if our schools close