KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County health officials are reporting another death there due to COVID-19. That makes the 54th resident who has passed due to the virus.

The Lenoir County Health Department reports the person who passed was older than 65 with underlying health conditions. No further information was available out of privacy for the deceased.

“I am so sorry for this family and the loss they have experienced,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said.