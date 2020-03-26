Libraries doing curb side services

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

Libraries across the country have shut down to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, many libraries are now doing curb side services.

This allows people to have books and other items for entertainment, in a time of self distancing and isolation.

The Neuse Regional Library is promoting the pick ups, with orders being placed on their website or by phone.

A cart at the Kinston-Lenoir Public Library. Orders are placed on them and wheeled out to people in their cars. The whole process allows people to not come in physical contact with each other.

Things like movies and books can be rented, with a limit of ten items.

Library staff will call once the order is ready. People will then pick up their order outside of the library.

Orders are placed securely on carts with the persons name on it.

The goal of curbside pick up is to help stop the spread of coronavirus inside libraries.

Lenoir, Green, La Grange, Pollocksville, and Trenton Public Library’s are all participating in this system.