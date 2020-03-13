Little League International temporary suspends league activities

(WNCT) Due to the concerns of Coronavirus, Little League is taking extra steps and they have implemented a temporary suspension of all league activities.

The Little League International Board of Directors and staff feel that it is in the best interest of their volunteers and participant families to delay the implementation of the Little League season to begin no earlier April 6.

Each community is being affected differently by the coronavirus.

According to the Little League website, “If your league chooses to continue to operate in its local community, then we strongly encourage you to seek the counsel of your community municipalities, public health departments, and local school districts. For those leagues that have already begun their seasons, we kindly ask that you postpone all league activity that may involve the gathering of individuals for games, practices, events, or meetings.”

The league has decided to cancel a number of upcoming events and clinics.

Event and Clinic Cancellations:

Central Region Roundtable (3/13-3/14)

Southwest Region: Umpire Clinic (3/13-3/14)

West Region: Softball Umpire Clinic (3/20-3/22)

Little League International: Umpire Mechanics Clinic (3/20-3/22)

Central Region: Umpire Clinic (3/20-3/22)

Southwest Region: League Admin Clinic (3/28)

California Baseball Jamboree (4/17-4/19)

Little League International: Umpire School (4/21-4/26)

East Region: Spring Umpire School (4/22-4/26)

California Softball Jamboree (4/24-4/26)

Southeast Region: Tournament Prep Workshop (4/25-4/26)

As the situation continues to develop, Little League International says they will do their best to continue to keep their leagues, volunteers, and families informed.

For official communication from the league, you should be on the look for emails or you can visit their website.